Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) CEO Alan B. Miller Acquires 2,395 Shares of Stock

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) CEO Alan B. Miller purchased 2,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.18 per share, for a total transaction of $103,416.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 147,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,353,548.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE UHT opened at $42.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 9.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $587.60 million, a P/E ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.88. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $57.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.84.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,243,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,972,000 after acquiring an additional 39,998 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 827,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 411.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,150,000 after acquiring an additional 139,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

