US Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,205 Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,743,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 52,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safety Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ SAFT opened at $71.54 on Thursday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.00 and a 12 month high of $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.25.
Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $226.60 million for the quarter.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 114.29%.
Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
