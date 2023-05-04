US Asset Management LLC Invests $37,000 in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Children’s Place by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Children’s Place during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Children’s Place by 1,517.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Children’s Place by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Children’s Place by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Children’s Place Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $26.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.00 and its 200 day moving average is $38.44. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.24 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.00 million, a P/E ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.18) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $456.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.34 million. Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLCE has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Children’s Place from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Children’s Place from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc engages in the provision of apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. The firm also designs contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. It operates through The Children’s Place U.S.

