US Asset Management LLC Makes New $52,000 Investment in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 645 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $402,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,409.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $854,565.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $402,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,409.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,413. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Best Buy Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.44.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $72.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.43. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $98.18. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a return on equity of 55.81% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.51%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Further Reading

