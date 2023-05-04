US Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,565 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 677.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,526 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Friday, March 24th. TD Cowen lowered shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

SM Energy Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $25.70 on Thursday. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $54.97. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 4.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.34.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. SM Energy had a net margin of 41.07% and a return on equity of 29.30%. The firm had revenue of $573.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SM Energy will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 5.89%.

Insider Transactions at SM Energy

In related news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.48 per share, with a total value of $29,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,777.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $86,460. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SM Energy

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.