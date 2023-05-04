US Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 128.0% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 113.2% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $171.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $125.55 and a one year high of $187.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.77.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Paul D. Donahue purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,322,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.40.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

