Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $68.35

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $68.35 and traded as low as $67.87. Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $68.26, with a volume of 11,465,228 shares trading hands.

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XLU. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 79.7% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 207.5% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2,410.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period.

About Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.