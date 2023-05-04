Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,130 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Valero Energy worth $59,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLO. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2,470.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 56.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO opened at $107.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $96.93 and a one year high of $150.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.20.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 57.11% and a net margin of 7.86%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.64.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

