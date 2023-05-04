Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Up to $9.50

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.50, but opened at $10.88. Valneva shares last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 3,221 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Valneva in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Valneva Trading Up 17.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $773.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Valneva ( NASDAQ:VALN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $113.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.50 million. Valneva had a negative return on equity of 94.25% and a negative net margin of 42.00%. Research analysts expect that Valneva SE will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valneva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,768,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Valneva in the 1st quarter worth $858,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Valneva by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Valneva in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valneva Company Profile

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

Further Reading

