VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,226 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $6,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HYD. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 360.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 943,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,686,000 after purchasing an additional 738,680 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 407.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 697,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,242,000 after buying an additional 559,795 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,769,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,274,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,431,000 after buying an additional 168,700 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,857,000.

HYD traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.48. The stock had a trading volume of 622,440 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.21.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

