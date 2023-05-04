VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA) Stock Price Down 1.3%

VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA – Get Rating) shares fell 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.44 and last traded at $34.44. 350 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.89.

VanEck Israel ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $56.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.37 and a 200 day moving average of $36.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Israel ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Israel ETF by 719.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 112,385 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Israel ETF in the 1st quarter worth $797,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Israel ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $386,000. Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Israel ETF in the 4th quarter worth $293,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of VanEck Israel ETF by 269.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.

About VanEck Israel ETF

The VanEck Israel ETF (ISRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Israel Global index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted, committee-reviewed index of Israeli and Israeli-linked companies. ISRA was launched on Jun 25, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

