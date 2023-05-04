Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Position Increased by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 423.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,528,000 after acquiring an additional 231,982 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,462,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $109.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.03 and a 52 week high of $117.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.27.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

