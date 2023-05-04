Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Alley Investment Management Company LLC

Alley Investment Management Company LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9,041.9% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,470,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366,623 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,707,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,051,000 after buying an additional 5,921,464 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,735,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,544,000 after buying an additional 2,831,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 106,985,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,995,000 after buying an additional 2,680,490 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $45.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,623,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,563,431. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $46.57. The company has a market capitalization of $111.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.48.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.