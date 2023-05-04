Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Raised by Citizens Business Bank

Citizens Business Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 885,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 8.5% of Citizens Business Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $37,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.80. 3,641,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,549,557. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.48.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

