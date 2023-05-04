Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,876,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.69% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $104,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,909,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,025,000 after purchasing an additional 199,964 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,991,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,637,000 after acquiring an additional 357,872 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,604,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,269,000 after acquiring an additional 208,300 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,484,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,033,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,674 shares during the period.

VGK traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $62.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,749,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,723. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $44.99 and a one year high of $63.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.80 and a 200-day moving average of $57.94. The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

