Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 2,118,832 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the previous session’s volume of 1,047,405 shares.The stock last traded at $246.65 and had previously closed at $248.18.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $241.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

