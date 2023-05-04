Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,804 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $19,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.82. 932,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,724. The company has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.40 and its 200-day moving average is $107.61. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.