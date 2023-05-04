Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLT) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLT – Get Rating) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $78.28 and last traded at $78.69. 1,403,439 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 1,651,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.10.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.69.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Long Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities greater than 10 years. VCLT was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

