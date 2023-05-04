Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Sold by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 16,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 186,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,170,000 after acquiring an additional 16,786 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 590,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,690,000 after acquiring an additional 85,316 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $100.62 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $89.38 and a one year high of $107.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.25. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

