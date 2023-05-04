Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Nwam LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Nwam LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,578 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Nwam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $16,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,530,000 after acquiring an additional 19,411 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.06. 1,149,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,755,511. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $77.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.08 and its 200-day moving average is $75.63.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

