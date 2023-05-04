Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Acquired by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOOG. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 352,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,261,000 after purchasing an additional 13,189 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,897,000 after acquiring an additional 71,447 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 120,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,231,000 after acquiring an additional 21,154 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,077.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,517,000 after purchasing an additional 82,055 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $229.94 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $199.36 and a 12-month high of $258.99. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.06.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

