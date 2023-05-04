Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) Trading Down 1.5%

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $75.54 and last traded at $76.50. 16,064 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 31,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.69.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $758.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $615,000.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

