Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Cut by Starfox Financial Services LLC

Starfox Financial Services LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 16.1% of Starfox Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Starfox Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $16,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5,441.9% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,931,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806,828 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $468,973,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,569.1% in the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,441,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,235 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20,184.0% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,851 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $200.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,033,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,262. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $217.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.61.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

