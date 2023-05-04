Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Trimmed by Axiom Advisory LLC

Axiom Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 7.0% of Axiom Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $135.81. The company had a trading volume of 657,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,873. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.08. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.10. The firm has a market cap of $99.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

