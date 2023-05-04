Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Axiom Advisory LLC

Axiom Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 7.0% of Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $135.81. 657,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,329,873. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $147.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.08. The company has a market cap of $99.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.