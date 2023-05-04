Velas (VLX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $41.27 Million

Velas (VLX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Velas has a market cap of $41.27 million and approximately $950,525.97 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Velas has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00058757 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00038022 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00020637 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006385 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,445,937,718 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Velas is velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.