Verge Market Capitalization Reaches $36.91 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $36.91 million and $2.08 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,830.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.88 or 0.00304833 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00012084 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.73 or 0.00540168 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00066671 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $117.34 or 0.00406996 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001142 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,519,171,594 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.