Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.16

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.16 and traded as high as $32.29. Vericel shares last traded at $31.33, with a volume of 351,878 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Vericel from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vericel in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Vericel Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.94 and a beta of 1.77.

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.95 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 10.17% and a negative return on equity of 9.32%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vericel by 6.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vericel by 0.4% during the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 112,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Vericel by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

