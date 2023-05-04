Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target Raised to $230.00

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VRSK. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.92.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 7.9 %

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $203.97 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $156.05 and a one year high of $206.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The business had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total value of $796,847.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,379.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,211,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total transaction of $796,847.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,379.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,056 shares of company stock valued at $2,904,589 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

