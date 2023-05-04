Vertcoin (VTC) Trading Down 7.4% This Week

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000372 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $7.15 million and approximately $58,329.82 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28,862.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.55 or 0.00306861 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00012256 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $155.96 or 0.00540469 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00066841 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.39 or 0.00406823 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001122 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Vertcoin

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,678,472 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

