Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Major Shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf Sells 3,075 Shares

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $77,797.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,834,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,218,542.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

On Monday, April 24th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 66,038 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $1,678,685.96.

On Friday, April 21st, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 305,393 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $7,873,031.54.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 76,114 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $1,911,983.68.

On Monday, April 17th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,524 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $263,731.44.

On Friday, April 14th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 9,565 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $240,177.15.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 74,477 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $2,117,381.11.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 38,964 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $1,042,287.00.

On Monday, February 13th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 79,050 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $2,056,881.00.

On Friday, February 10th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 97,221 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $2,540,384.73.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 81,914 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total transaction of $2,283,762.32.

Vir Biotechnology Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $25.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.25. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $31.78.

Institutional Trading of Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $49.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.24 million. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue was down 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 57.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 135,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 49,470 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 149.3% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 100,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 60,162 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 28.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 21,736 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 33.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 17,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 1,313.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.86.

About Vir Biotechnology

(Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.