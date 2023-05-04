VirtualMeta Trading Up 1.9% This Week (VMA)

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 4th. During the last seven days, VirtualMeta has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VirtualMeta token can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. VirtualMeta has a market cap of $8.70 million and $32,540.08 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About VirtualMeta

VirtualMeta’s launch date was March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official website is vmeta.studio. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VirtualMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.0037914 USD and is up 3.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $32,197.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

