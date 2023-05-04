VirtualMeta (VMA) Price Tops $0.0037

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 4th. One VirtualMeta token can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VirtualMeta has a total market cap of $8.56 million and approximately $14,347.87 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VirtualMeta has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VirtualMeta alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 40.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000023 BTC.

VirtualMeta Profile

VirtualMeta’s launch date was March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. The official website for VirtualMeta is vmeta.studio. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VirtualMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.0037914 USD and is up 3.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $32,197.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VirtualMeta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VirtualMeta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VirtualMeta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VirtualMeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VirtualMeta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.