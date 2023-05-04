Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.83

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.83 and last traded at $17.94, with a volume of 325322 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.39.

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFFA. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $561,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. LFS Asset Management bought a new stake in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,024,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

The Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP US Preferred Stock index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US preferred stock that leverages the portfolio to varying degrees. The fund seeks current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary goal.

