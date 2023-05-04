Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) CFO Sells $3,125,731.18 in Stock

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $225.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $425.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.05. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.57.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visa

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Stories

