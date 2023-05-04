Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Trading 0.8% Higher

Vossloh AG (ETR:VOS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €41.80 ($45.93) and last traded at €41.55 ($45.66). 8,925 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 33,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at €41.20 ($45.27).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($41.76) price target on shares of Vossloh in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($49.45) price target on Vossloh in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €41.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is €40.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

