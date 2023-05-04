Vow Price Down 0.4% This Week (VOW)

Vow (VOW) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 4th. One Vow token can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00001486 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Vow has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Vow has a total market capitalization of $177.77 million and approximately $395,330.19 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Vow

Vow was first traded on March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 825,743,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 408,901,729 tokens. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vow’s official website is vowcurrency.com.

Vow Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow itself is a tool; a tool through which communities can contribute to the creation of a parallel currency supply. Businesses and individuals which form any community can work together, cooperatively eliminating the risks inherent in centralized currency systems.”

