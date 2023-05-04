Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) Trading 13% Higher

Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 13% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 259,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 138% from the average session volume of 108,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Vulcan Minerals Trading Up 15.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.29. The company has a market cap of C$30.81 million, a P/E ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 174.03, a quick ratio of 173.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Vulcan Minerals Company Profile

Vulcan Minerals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador. It primarily explores for copper, gold, nickel, cobalt, salt, and gypsum deposits. The company owns interests in the Colchester copper gold project located in north-central Newfoundland; and Red Cross Lake nickel/copper/cobalt/gold project in central Newfoundland.

Further Reading

