Wanchain (WAN) Price Reaches $0.24 on Major Exchanges

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 4th. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000837 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $47.38 million and $547,865.98 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00058578 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00037885 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00020688 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006368 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,496,939 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

