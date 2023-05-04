Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp reduced its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,041,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,937,952 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp owned 0.08% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $19,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $2,026,804,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $1,863,279,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $1,213,212,000. Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 51,205,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $333,500,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.31.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.13. The company had a trading volume of 11,471,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,496,117. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.96. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $20.08.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

