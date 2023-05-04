Warwick Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 16,100 Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Warwick Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,000. Prologis accounts for 0.7% of Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 115.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

PLD stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $124.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 771,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,772. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $153.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.83.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 41.06%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.14%.

PLD has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

