Warwick Investment Management Inc. Has $67.67 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Warwick Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,787,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,235 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 27.6% of Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Warwick Investment Management Inc. owned 0.41% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $67,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 14,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 77,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAC traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.93. 246,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,652,055. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $26.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.06.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

