Warwick Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Warwick Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $201.42. The company had a trading volume of 887,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,091,271. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $217.20. The company has a market capitalization of $277.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.61.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

