Warwick Investment Management Inc. Invests $793,000 in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Warwick Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,347,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,145,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 515,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 766,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,696,000 after purchasing an additional 41,456 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 24.9% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 31,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COLD shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.94.

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

COLD stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.85. The company had a trading volume of 205,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -412.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.71 and a 200 day moving average of $28.75. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $32.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1,256.96%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.