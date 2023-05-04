Warwick Investment Management Inc. Purchases 17,201 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Warwick Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 133.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,201 shares during the period. Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 440.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.5% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.36. 726,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,046,914. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.60 and its 200-day moving average is $33.47. The company has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $35.91.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.