Warwick Investment Management Inc. Takes $233,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Warwick Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSX traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.36. 1,391,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,583,090. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $74.02 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.64.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

