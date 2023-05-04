Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $471.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.29 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS.
Watts Water Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSE:WTS traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $167.47. 54,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,351. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.00. Watts Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $116.31 and a 1 year high of $181.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 16.04%.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 437.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.
Watts Water Technologies Company Profile
Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.
