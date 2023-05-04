WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB) Announces $0.05 Dividend

WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th.
WCF Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of WCFB opened at $6.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.82. WCF Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $8.59.
WCF Bancorp Company Profile
