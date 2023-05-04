WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB) Announces $0.05 Dividend

WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th.

Shares of WCFB opened at $6.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.82. WCF Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $8.59.

WCF Bancorp, Inc engages in commercial banking. It engages in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from operations and borrowings in real estate loans secured by one-to-four-family residences. The company was founded on March 9, 2016 and is headquartered in Webster City, IA.

