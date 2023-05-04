WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Receives Maintains Rating from 888

888 reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

WEC has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.80.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WEC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,441. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.88 and a 200-day moving average of $93.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. WEC Energy Group has a 12-month low of $80.82 and a 12-month high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 21,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 140.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at $10,052,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 49.7% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Stories

