WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Receives Maintains Rating from 888

888 reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.
WEC has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.80.
WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:WEC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,441. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.88 and a 200-day moving average of $93.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. WEC Energy Group has a 12-month low of $80.82 and a 12-month high of $108.39.
WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.96%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 21,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 140.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at $10,052,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 49.7% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About WEC Energy Group
WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WEC Energy Group (WEC)
- Is It Time For Qualcomm To Start Playing Catchup?
- Is Mid-Cap Hubbell The Right Stock To Electrify Your Portfolio?
- Simon Property Group Could Be a High Yield Savings Account
- Camping World: When Debt Is A Good Thing
- 3 Underperforming Nasdaq 100 Stocks Worth a Closer Look
Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.