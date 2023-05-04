Wedbush Weighs in on M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MDC)

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of M.D.C. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for M.D.C.’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on M.D.C. from $30.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

MDC opened at $41.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 8.58 and a quick ratio of 2.84. M.D.C. has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $42.67.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.64. M.D.C. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,371,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 160.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,891,000 after buying an additional 694,962 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 259.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 593,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,744,000 after buying an additional 428,286 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth about $13,291,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 262.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,257,000 after acquiring an additional 303,943 shares during the period. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $115,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David E. Blackford sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $165,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,925.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $115,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,849 shares of company stock worth $582,299 in the last three months. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc engages in proving homebuilding and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, and East. The West segment includes operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. The Mountain segment refers to the operations in Colorado, Idaho, and Utah.

